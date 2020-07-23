Grand plans funded for Yarrow Stadium as Govt invests in Taranaki infrastructure - Ardern

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 18:12

- Yarrow Stadium repair and redevelopment

- Indoor aquatic facility replaced in Stratford

- New build of a multi-use Mawhitiwhiti Kanihi Pa

- Nukumaru Station Road construction

- New library, arts and culture centre Te Ramanui o Ruaputahanga in Hawera

- Dawson falls lodge development

- New children’s cycling education park and half basketball court

Repairs and redevelopment of Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth will bring it back to full use while creating economic stimulus and jobs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced while visiting the region and the stadium today.

The Government has invested $48 million in seven infrastructure projects in Taranaki to support jobs and the regional economy.

"The grandstands at Yarrow Stadium have been out of use for several years due to earthquake risk and the community has been looking for solutions," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Government’s $20 million investment, with co-funding from the regional council, will bring the stadium back to full operational use, creating 150 jobs.

"Across the country we are backing shovel-ready infrastructure projects as part of our 5-point economic plan to keep New Zealand moving: by investing in people, creating jobs, preparing for the future, supporting small businesses and positioning New Zealand globally.

"Projects like sports facilities, pools and libraries unite communities and supporting them is a win-win for regional economies and social wellbeing, as we reap the rewards of going hard and early in response to Covid-19 to get our regions and economy back open again.

"The funding announced today is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones on July 1. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

Project notes:

Yarrow Stadium repair and redevelopment - $20m

Taranaki Regional Council is repairing and redeveloping Yarrow Stadium, the grandstands of which have been closed since November 2017 (East Stand) and May 2018 (West Stand) following identification that the stands are earthquake-prone buildings and deemed unsafe for use. The objective is to bring back the Stadium to full operational use, to address some assets that are at the end of their useful life and to undertake some future-proofing enhancements. Co-funded with council.

The repair includes:

Reinstatement of both stands to 100% of New Building Standard

Reconfiguration and modernisation of the main stand to support future multiuse and improve operational integration with surrounding field facilities-increased community access and use

Redevelopment of the main pitch (endof-life)

Replacement of the stadium lighting with LED lights (endof-life)

Upgrade of auxiliary services to improve customer experience including lighting, technology, access and car parking.

Indoor aquatic facility replaced in Stratford - $8m

Demolition of the current structure established 1939 and replacement on a new site to meet increasing public demand. The funding provides about half the total cost, to be co-funded by the Stratford District Council and other grants. Due to be complete by February next year.

New build of a multi-use Mawhitiwhiti Kanihi Pa Build - $5m

Establishment of a building that incorporates a multi-use community facility for whanau, hapu, iwi and the wider community. Estimated 40 to 60 job opportunities created over a construction period of 12 - 18 months. The funding should cover the total cost.

Nukumaru Station Road construction - $7m

A road vulnerable to future floods, the Nukumaru Station Road Extension Project is required to provide assured, safe, and resilient access to affected parties south of the Lime Works Bridge including, but not limited to, Wai-inu Beach community, Silver Fern Farms Lt. and a metal Quarry. The extended road would become the permanent access road as the Lime Works Bridge and parts of Waiinu Beach Road are vulnerable to future flood events, and cannot be relied upon as a secure road access. Expected to create jobs for the next 8-9 months and funding should cover the total cost.

New library, arts and culture centre Te Ramanui o Ruaputahanga in Hawera - $3m

Building a new multi-purpose library, art gallery, I-site, café, meeting rooms facility in the centre of Hawera, the main town in the District. South Taranaki District Council and other providers to co-fund the total $12.5m cost. Expected jobs created 30-35.

Dawson falls lodge development - $3m

A renovation upgrade of the lodge to position it as an exceptional cultural tourism destination in the National Park. Expected to generate 32 FTE jobs during construction and 13 direct sustainable ongoing local jobs post development. The funding should cover the total cost.

Children’s cycling education park and half basketball court - $2m

Constructing a new bike park and half basketball court alongside an existing park and recreational area in Stratford. Expected to create 11 jobs and funding should cover the total cost.

For further information on projects, please contact relevant local councils.