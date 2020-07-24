Green Party warmly welcome Behrouz Boochani

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 12:58

The Green Party warmly welcomes Kurdish-Iranian refugee Behrouz Boochani, who has been granted refugee status in Aotearoa.

"Today we celebrate New Zealand as a place where fairness and compassion prevails", Green Party Human Rights and Immigration spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today.

"I would like to thank our refugee authorities for their work with Behrouz, today they demonstrated the strength of our country, and how we put compassion and kindness first.

"People escaping torture and persecution based on their religion, race, and political activism deserve a place to call home, they deserve protection.

"We welcome Behrouz wholeheartedly. He has faced persecution and torture at the hands of Iran’s Islamic regime and whilst imprisoned on Manus Island, it is well overdue that he had a place where he is safe to put down roots".