National OIA's Prime Minister to release the list

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 13:38

National’s Leader has issued an Official Information Act request demanding that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government release the remaining list of shovel-ready projects immediately.

"This government is using taxpayer money to make political campaign promises which they then don’t tell us about," Ms Collins says.

"Yesterday they announced $819 million worth of projects - many of which had already been announced. What they didn’t do is announce the remaining $2.18 billion worth of projects.

"That’s another 91 projects the public have a right to know about now - not when it suits Labour.

"Labour have admitted the list is sitting on Beehive desks. The usual delays are not acceptable to New Zealanders desperate for work.

"National’s OIA request will hold this Government to account. Now is the time to not play games. Release the list.

"With more than 200,000 Kiwis out of work and the construction industry being left in the dark as to what shovel-ready projects will go when, what’s clear is that more workers will lose jobs and more companies will go under.

"If Jacinda Ardern was the serving the needs of New Zealanders she would tell us what those projects are now. Instead she’s happy to serve the needs of Labour."