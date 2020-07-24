Whenua law changes help whanau - Mahuta

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 14:19

MÄori land owners will be better supported to resolve disputes and build papakÄinga housing on their whenua with targeted changes to Te Ture Whenua MÄori Act now becoming law.

"The changes to the Te Ture Whenua MÄori Act represent a major step forward in the Government’s Whenua MÄori Programme to help whÄnau achieve their aspirations for their whenua," says MÄori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

"MÄori land owners have unique challenges to developing their land, including complex rules and regulations, multiple ownership in land blocks and people not succeeding to their land interests.

"The passing of Te Ture Whenua MÄori (Succession, Dispute Resolution, and Related Matters) Amendment Bill ensures the legislation works better for land owners and fixes some of the barriers to succeeding MÄori land."

The new legislation will improve the process for uncontested succession applications, introduces a tikanga-based mediation service to help whÄnau resolve disputes more quickly, and makes is easier for whÄnau to use their whenua for housing.

"New and enhanced MÄori Land Court processes and services will reduce the time and costs to whÄnau and encourage more people to connect with their whenua, while the expertise of MÄori Land Court Judges is harnessed, across a wider range of matters of importance to land owners.

"The new legislation also allows for occupation orders to be granted to beneficiaries of a whÄnau trust, and removes obstacles to funding for development of papakÄinga housing on MÄori Reservations.

"I want to thank those who submitted on this Bill offering valuable perspectives that could test the intent of the changes being proposed.

"These changes sit alongside other work i am advancing in relation to the rating of whenua MÄori that I intend to progress to support the aspirations of MÄori Land owners," says Minister Mahuta.