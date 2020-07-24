Investment in the future of Kerikeri

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 17:28

The Government is investing $9 million in a raft of infrastructure projects in the Northland town of Kerikeri that will provide a much-needed boost for the regional economy and create jobs as the region recovers from the COVID-19 downturn, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

The projects range from helping a sports hub get off the ground to rebuilding a popular local jetty.

"These community wellbeing projects will have significant benefits for this community and the surrounding region. I’m pleased so many have been able to be funded through the $3 billion set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure projects nationwide," Shane Jones said.

"Building wellbeing spaces for our youth and the broader community at the heart of Kerikeri is well overdue. This wellbeing infrastructure package covers a host of our community interests and will create up to 100 jobs."

The projects announced today are:

$3 million to rebuild and rejuvenate the Kerikeri Domain

$2.45 million to rebuild the Rangitane Wharf

$2 million to help develop land at Waipapa into sports facilities

$1 million to create two new animal shelters

$550,000 to build a sculpture at the entrance to Kerikeri

"Our Government has consistently made regional investments in maritime infrastructure. We have worked closely with Far North Holdings in delivering Bay of Islands maritime facilities.

The Rangitane Wharf project announcement follows similar Opua, Russell and Paihia developments.

"The Kerikeri inlet is an incredibly important resource to our community. Access has become increasingly difficult as our coastal land is sold into international ownership and costs have skyrocketed. It is important that our community enjoy access to the Bay of Islands through robust maritime facilities," Shane Jones said.

"The Kerikeri community knows that wellbeing infrastructure such as marine recreational structures and sports facilities are important to the Bay of Islands. Kerikeri is a rapidly growing area and sports infrastructure is a local priority.

"In 2012, Far North District Council identified the need for further sports grounds capacity.

The $2 million grant for Waipapa sports facilities will be keenly appreciated by sports codes such as rugby league and cricket.

"The Kerikeri Domain is at the heart of the town but, sadly, has been under a cloud since arson destroyed the pavilion and grandstand. Now this wonderful space can be rejuvenated with the $3 million which will be given to Far North District Council.

"Te Haa means the breath. Kerikeri has today received an overdue breath of economic fresh air with this community infrastructure finance.

"The Kerikeri archway of welcome, a mix of sculptural and bicultural acceptance, will receive visitors to our town. The $550,000 grant reflects years of collaboration between the New Zealand Transport Agency and local stakeholders.

"The $1 million for animal shelters is an overdue investment. Far North District Council has a challenging role in dealing with animals, in particular dogs, and the community will now have confidence that the council can deliver its services under the Dog Control Act," Shane Jones said.

Editor notes

These projects are being funded as part of the infrastructure investments announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on July 1 to kick-start the post COVID-19 rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand.

The $50 billion COVID Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) set out in Budget 2020 earmarked $3 billion for infrastructure projects. Ministers established the Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) to work with local councils and businesses to identify a pipeline of projects to support the economy during the COVID-19 rebuild. Cabinet then decided the key sectors and regional breakdown of funds with more than 150 projects worth $2.6 billion being approved in principle.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.