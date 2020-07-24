Hurdles still to overcome with Vaping Bill - sthma and Respiratory Foundation

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 17:34

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is pleased to see the second reading of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill yesterday, however, is concerned about proposed amendments to the Bill in Supplementary Order Papers (SOPs).

ARFNZ does not support lowering the definition of a ‘vaping specialist retailer’ to 70% as proposed in the SOP, as this has already been reduced from 85% in the original Bill.

"It is critical that these numbers are not lowered further, and that specialist retailers are also required to provide information and advice about how to quit smoking all-together" says Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ.

ARFNZ believes that the restrictions proposed around the retailing of vape flavours need to remain, with only tobacco, mint and menthol flavours being approved for sale in non-specialist vape stores.

Dr Stuart Jones, Medical Director of ARFNZ and representative of the Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand (TSANZ) says "Flavours in e-liquids may be attractive to young people, therefore restrictions on flavourings available in non-specialty vape stores must remain.

"The passing of this Bill cannot come soon enough, we must take every action to prevent accelerating use of e-cigarettes and vapes in young people as has occurred in other countries."

"We support the Government in pushing this Bill through Parliament before September" says Letitia, "We just hope that the potential positive impact that these restrictions could make in our communities are not weakened by the proposed amendments."