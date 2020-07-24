Recall to manage Listeria risk - MPI

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 17:56

Geraldine business Talbot Forest Cheese is recalling a range of products because of a potential risk of contamination with Listeria.

Listeria is commonly found in the environment and can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

Infection can be serious for those with poor immunity and for pregnant women, says Ministry for Primary Industries Director of Compliance Gary Orr.

"We've received unconfirmed test results indicating the presence of Listeria in one of the products processed at the company’s factory in Geraldine. The company recognizes the potential risk and is working to have the product removed from shelves. We will be working with the company to ensure it is properly managing future risk of product contamination by Listeria.

"The following products are being removed from shelves and should not be eaten. If you have any of these products in your fridge you should return them to the retailer or throw them out.

Talbot Forest Cheese

Bouton D’Or (Goodman Fielder) - Plain Haloumi

Ornelle (Goodman Fielder) - Parmesan (powdered and block); Haloumi

Puhoi (Goodman Fielder)

Cuisine Canteen (FoodHQ) - Basil Haloumi; Chilli Haloumi

Gibbston Valley Cheese

Imperial Foods - Diced Feta; Haloumi

Pams Finest (Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited) - Plain Haloumi

Griffiths - Feta

More detail about the specific products affected will be published on MPI’s website tonight.

These products were available at retail outlets across New Zealand. None of the product has been exported.

"We are working with Toi Te Ora Public Health to identify the source of Listeria for the three cases of listeriosis in Tauranga. While it is important to note that there is no evidence at this stage of a link between these products and the cases in Tauranga, it is a timely reminder for those who are more at risk of listeriosis - including pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people - what foods they should avoid. These include the following products:

uncooked, smoked or ready-to-eat fish or seafood, including oysters, prawns, sashimi or sushi

paté, hummus and tahini-based dips and spreads

cold pre-cooked chicken

processed meats including ham and all other chilled pre-cooked meat products including chicken, salami and other fermented or dried sausages

pre-prepared, pre-packaged or stored salads (including fruit salads) and coleslaws

raw (unpasteurised) milk and any food that contains unpasteurised milk

soft-serve ice creams

If you or anyone in your household is in an at-risk group, it is especially important to take a few simple food safety precautions:

Avoid eating the high-risk foods listed above.

Follow good food hygiene practices, such as washing and drying hands before preparing food and after handling or preparing raw foods.

Eat freshly cooked or freshly prepared foods.

Wash all raw fruit and vegetables very well before eating.

Cook foods thoroughly.

Refrigerate leftovers immediately and do not keep for more than 2 days. Reheat to steaming hot before eating.

People not in the above risk groups can generally consume these food products safely. However, if they do become infected they may experience very mild diarrhea and flu-like symptoms, generally occurring within a few days of eating Listeria-contaminated food.

For those in the high risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2-3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

If you are concerned about your health or believe you have been affected, please talk to your doctor.

For more information about Listeria and prevention visit the Ministry of Health website at www.health.govt.nz/listeria

Information on Listeria and food safety from the Ministry for Primary Industries:

- For people with low immunity - https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety/food-safety-for-consumers/people-with-low-immunity/

- List of safe foods in pregnancy - https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety/food-safety-for-consumers/food-and-pregnancy/list-of-safe-food-in-pregnancy/

- Food safety in pregnancy, pull-out guide - https://www.mpi.govt.nz/dmsdocument/7251-food-safety-in-pregnancy-pullout-guide