Hanmer Springs gets funding boost - Tabuteau

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 18:04

Hanmer Springs will benefit from a Government investment of $3.1 million to support its domestic tourism market, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

"While COVID-19 has had an impact on international tourist numbers, we want to support Hanmer Springs to continue to be a top family friendly tourist draw card for domestic visitors from both the North and South islands," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The projects announced today are:

$2.123 million total investment to the Hurunui District Council to construct a family friendly ‘Fly-Line’ tourist attraction on the popular Conical Hill at Hanmer Springs ($2 million infrastructure funding and $123,000 Provincial Growth Fund)

$977,000 in PGF funding to the Hurunui District Council towards creating a world-class day spa and developments at the Thermal Pools.

"The Fly-Line, is like a Flying-Fox without the risk, where riders will be able to glide through the forest, safely suspended in a comfortable seat under a supporting carriage that runs virtually silent on a stainless-steel track," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"The relatively short construction time for the project means the Fly-Line can be up and running by the start of spring 2021, and it is expected that the Fly-Line will create up to 25 new jobs with $4 million of economic benefit generated to the region over the first five years of operation.

"The PGF funded Thermal Pools and Spa expansion project involves investigating the construction of a luxury day spa on the site of the former Queen Mary Hospital and the provision of a new area of hot pools and a new hydro-slide.

These combined projects are predicted to create a total of 51 to 55 new jobs (inclusive of part-time jobs).

"Over half a million people visit Hanmer Springs every year, so with the Fly-Line, and thermal pools and day spa, the anticipated increase in visitors to this already popular alpine village will make a huge difference to the local economy," Fletcher Tabuteau said.