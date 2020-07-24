Hanmer Springs gets funding boost - Tabuteau

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hanmer Springs will benefit from a Government investment of $3.1 million to support its domestic tourism market, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.
"While COVID-19 has had an impact on international tourist numbers, we want to support Hanmer Springs to continue to be a top family friendly tourist draw card for domestic visitors from both the North and South islands," Fletcher Tabuteau said.
The projects announced today are:
$2.123 million total investment to the Hurunui District Council to construct a family friendly ‘Fly-Line’ tourist attraction on the popular Conical Hill at Hanmer Springs ($2 million infrastructure funding and $123,000 Provincial Growth Fund)
$977,000 in PGF funding to the Hurunui District Council towards creating a world-class day spa and developments at the Thermal Pools.
"The Fly-Line, is like a Flying-Fox without the risk, where riders will be able to glide through the forest, safely suspended in a comfortable seat under a supporting carriage that runs virtually silent on a stainless-steel track," Fletcher Tabuteau said.
"The relatively short construction time for the project means the Fly-Line can be up and running by the start of spring 2021, and it is expected that the Fly-Line will create up to 25 new jobs with $4 million of economic benefit generated to the region over the first five years of operation.
"The PGF funded Thermal Pools and Spa expansion project involves investigating the construction of a luxury day spa on the site of the former Queen Mary Hospital and the provision of a new area of hot pools and a new hydro-slide.
These combined projects are predicted to create a total of 51 to 55 new jobs (inclusive of part-time jobs).
"Over half a million people visit Hanmer Springs every year, so with the Fly-Line, and thermal pools and day spa, the anticipated increase in visitors to this already popular alpine village will make a huge difference to the local economy," Fletcher Tabuteau said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice