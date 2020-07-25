Greens lack vision on mental health - ACT

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - 18:05

"The Greens’ solution to our mental health crisis is to throw more money at the problem," according to ACT Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"Any party can promise more money, but it won’t solve the big problems in mental health care. We need an honest conversation and systemic change.

"New Zealand currently spends $2 billion on mental health care but almost no one is satisfied with the outcomes.

"People who seek treatment describe a complicated system, postcode lotteries, and a lack of choice. We need an approach that puts people at the centre of mental health care and empowers them.

"COVID-19 has brought the issue of mental health to the forefront.

"ACT announced its vision for the future of mental health and addiction care earlier this month. It sets out a clear plan to transform mental health care nationwide.

"We will take a whole-of-government approach and provide more access and choice through a standalone mental health and addiction agency. It’s a statement that this issue should be front and centre alongside physical health care.

"We can and must do better. Only ACT has the fresh ideas and political courage to tackle these issues head on."