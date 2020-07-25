Boost for Mangawhai and Kaiwaka community infrastructure

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - 18:47

The Government is investing $3 million into community infrastructure in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

"Three projects in the Kaipara region have been funded to improve much-needed infrastructure in these growing communities north of Auckland. They will also provide jobs and training opportunities," Shane Jones said.

Kaipara District Council will receive $2.4 million towards the construction of an 8km shared pathway in Mangawhai. The paths will connect Mangawhai’s village, town and heads with a network of off-road paths providing access the community’s education and recreation facilities.

"Users will be able to use the walking and cycling paths to get to school, work, the shops and for recreation. This is something the local community has been seeking for a long time," Shane Jones said.

Kaipara District Council will also receive $750,000 to build two footbridges that will provide safer access to the town centre than trying to cross the busy State Highway 1.

"Kaiwaka is an area that is growing in importance as people spread from Auckland and find new places to live. The new footbridges will open up more recreational space and access to parts of the upper Kaipara Harbour," Shane Jones said.

In addition to the access infrastructure, the Government is providing $600,000 to the Mangawhai Historic Wharf Trust to rebuild the historic wharf and create a brand new focal point for the community.

"The trust will manage the project to re-establish an important piece of the harbour and community history while providing an amenity for recreational use.

"The new wharf will provide a great gathering point, a base for water activities and a platform for families to launch their water adventures or just sit and enjoy the stunning scenery," Shane Jones said.

The new-look wharf will be a floating pontoon accessed by a gangway to allow all-tide access to the water. It will be built beside the Mangawhai Tavern which is also undergoing a comprehensive restoration.

Shane Jones said the $3 million of shovel-ready projects was an overdue investment into the Mangawhai area.

"I have been concerned for quite some time that Northlanders do not have quality access to the marine environment, so the Mangawhai wharf announcement fills me with a great deal of pride on behalf of the Northland community.

"It follows investments we have made in the Far North to ensure that our marine environment remains accessible to all New Zealanders.

"The Kaipara District Council has done a sterling job of advocating for shovel-ready projects," Shane Jones said.

The funding announced today is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on July 1. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.