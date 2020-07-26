Brownlee dismisses poll as ‘rogue’

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - 19:01

Campaign Chairman Gerry Brownlee says tonight’s Newshub poll is a rogue.

"These numbers aren’t even in the same ballpark as our internal polls, other public polls and the hugely positive public response to our Leader Judith Collins, including as measured by the Massey University-Stuff study," Mr Brownlee said.

"Even with the most rigorous methodology, one in 20 polls will always be a rogue and this is clearly one of them.

"More than 200,000 New Zealanders are already out of work - and that is before we experience the full impact of the economic crisis as the wage subsidy scheme comes to an end.

"New Zealanders know that Labour is the party of Kiwibuild and light rail.

"New Zealanders recognise that only National has the vision, plan, experience and team to protect their jobs and get us all through this crisis safely, under the leadership of Judith Collins."