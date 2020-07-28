ERANZ welcomes Government's dry year review

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 13:14

The Electricity Retailers’ Association welcomes a proposal from the Government to investigate new hydro schemes that could provide solutions to seasonal shortfalls in electricity generation, Acting Chief Executive Mike Munro says.

"A system that would lessen New Zealand’s dry year risk in a way that’s affordable for consumers could be hugely beneficial.

"We agree with the Government’s position that the business case needs to provide reassurance that Kiwis will be paying less for their energy, not more, if these schemes were to proceed.

"Ensuring that electricity remains affordable for Kiwis and that our electricity supply remains as reliable as it is now is of paramount importance. That will allow for the successful electrification of sectors that are presently carbon-intensive.

"It is clear the projects would further the Government’s goal of transitioning New Zealand to a low-carbon economy, a goal which the electricity sector strongly supports.

"Having greater capacity to generate a robust supply of renewable electricity means we can reliably convert carbon-intensive sectors to electricity.

"The electricity sector is already well placed to deliver the renewable energy New Zealand needs. Presently, 86% of New Zealand’s electricity is generated from renewable sources, and our renewable generation will continue to grow with more projects currently planned or under way.

"Electrifying sectors like transport and industrial heat will help New Zealand make significant carbon savings.

"Individual households can also affect change by using electric transport and becoming more energy efficient at home.

"Becoming more efficient in our existing electricity use frees up current generation and drives significant benefits-for example, switching to LED lightbulbs helps reduce peak demand on electricity and saves households about $100 a year through reduced power bills."