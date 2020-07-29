Waimak MP seeks to add layer of protection for school communities

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 14:17

Waimak MP Matt Doocey says he wants to provide school communities with an extra layer of protection through his Member’s Bill, which would require the Department of Corrections to notify schools of sex offenders placed within their communities.

"My bill was drawn in Parliament last week and I’m delighted to be able to report back to our school communities in the Waimakariri on this progress.

"I was appalled to learn there’s currently no requirement to notify schools when child sex offenders are placed in the local community. This was after I was advised by the Department of Corrections last year that two sex offenders were being placed in the electorate.

"My bill will ensure all schools within five kilometres will be notified when this happens.

"I accept that some sex offenders will need to be managed in the community but, as a parent, it’s outrageous that local schools are not informed of a sex offender’s placement in their community.

"By ensuring schools are aware of these situations, it gives them the ability to make informed decisions about what’s best for their students. I believe parents expect this.

"I’ve received lots of support from the education sector, including from the Principals’ Association president, and most educators agree it’s a common-sense amendment that will allow important information to be shared with schools and will give parents peace of mind," Doocey said.