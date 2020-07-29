New Zealand and Indonesia build ties in uncertain world - Peters

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 18:54

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, discussed navigating an uncertain world during the countries’ Joint Ministerial Commission today.

"New Zealand is reinforcing its international partnerships as we seek to recover from COVID-19 and our engagement with regional leaders like Indonesia is more important than ever," Mr Peters said.

"Indonesia is an essential partner for New Zealand. Since the elevation of our relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2018, we have seen our relationship develop considerably across the board."

Two-way trade between New Zealand and Indonesia has grown to NZ$2.38 billion in the year ending June 2020.

"As comprehensive partners, New Zealand and Indonesia have the potential to do more, as we work to rebuild our economies in a new COVID world," Mr Peters said.

"Today’s meeting with Minister Marsudi provided a timely opportunity to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our respective countries and the wider region, and how we can work together toward trade and economic recovery."

"We also shared perspectives on regional issues, and reaffirmed our shared belief in an open, transparent, rules-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," Mr Peters said.

At the meeting, Ministers Peters and Marsudi adopted the first Indonesia-New Zealand Plan of Action under the Comprehensive Partnership. The Action Plan maps a clear direction for our relationship for the period 2020-2024.