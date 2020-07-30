Govt invests in Hutt community projects - Prime Minister

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 11:00

- New pool and fitness centre in Naenae

- Maidstone sports hub

Local infrastructure projects in the Hutt including a pool and fitness centre and a sports hub have received Government backing today.

The Government has invested $39 million in two projects to help local councils progress community projects to support about 275 jobs and the regional economy.

"As our local communities recover from the effects of Covid-19, we are supporting the facilities they rally around like pools and sports hubs, which create a range of jobs and make them great places to live," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while visiting the region today.

The Naenae pool has been closed since April 2019 due to earthquake concerns and with more than 400,000 admissions a year lost, local businesses are also noticing a decline in customers.

"The Government’s $27 million investment, with co-funding from the local council, will help the demolition and new construction get under way, creating upwards of 200 jobs.

"Across the country we are backing shovel-ready infrastructure projects as part of our 5-point economic plan to keep New Zealand moving: by investing in people, creating jobs, preparing for the future, supporting small businesses and positioning New Zealand globally," Jacinda Ardern said.

The funding announced today is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones on July 1. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion, with about 60 projects announced to date.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.