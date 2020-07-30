Dates confirmed for Christchurch Hospital Hagley move

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 11:08

Health Minister Chris Hipkins welcomes confirmation of Canterbury DHB’s move into state-of-the-art Christchurch Hospital Hagley building which will serve the community well for decades to come.

The Ministry of Health is on track to hand over the facility on 10 August 2020. Sterile Services is due to be operational on 31 October 2020 and patients are expected to move into Hagley from 16 to 25 November 2020.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says it’s been a long wait for people in Canterbury for the new facility because of several challenges arising from the size and complexity of the build.

"This is the largest hospital ever built in New Zealand. Christchurch Hospital Hagley is 62,000 sqm in area with 10 levels, 3,000 rooms and 413 in-patient beds, including purpose-designed spaces for children," says Chris Hipkins.

"The new $525 million facility has 12 operating theatres which will enable the DHB to perform significantly more surgeries each year. It also has an expanded intensive care unit, state-of-the-art radiology department, acute medical assessment unit, state-of-the-art sterile services area and an expanded emergency department.

"There is a rooftop helipad capable of landing a helicopter while a second helicopter is parked making transfer of patients significantly faster. There is also a link to Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

"The facility is fitted with 129 base-isolators and built to IL4 (Importance Level 4) standards - the highest level for a building designated as an essential facility following a disaster.

"It’s taken some time to finish the building. It’s been important to ensure the large amount of finishing work, testing and commissioning of the new facility was completed to a high standard.

"I’d like to acknowledge all those who have been involved in delivering this project - from the early design stages through to all the sub-contractors working with CPB and all the staff at the DHB.

"I know everyone is looking forward to seeing the new hospital operational. It’s a fantastic facility which will enable the DHB to continue to deliver high quality care both now and well into the future," said Chris Hipkins.