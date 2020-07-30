'Cannabis advocates wilfully misleading public on medicinal marijuana'

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 14:05

The Say Nope To Dope campaign says that the supporters of cannabis legalisation are wilfully misleading the public when they pretend to be concerned about patients and the use and availability of medicinal cannabis.

"There has been a deafening silence on the drawing out of the ballot of Dr Shane Reti’s medicinal cannabis private members bill which improves access for patients. The government has ignored it, the Greens have said nothing, and the Drug Foundation and Helen Clark are nowhere to be seen, This shows the true agenda of the Yes campaigners for primarily the recreational legalisation of cannabis," says spokesperson Aaron Ironside.

"Drug advocates have used medicinal cannabis as justification for legalising cannabis - yet when a bill is drawn which could further help achieve their goal, their silence is deafening,"

"This is evidence that their campaign is fraudulent and that they are wilfully misleading the public on this issue. The problem that they have is that if they supported this bill, it would undermine their ultimate goal of legalising cannabis for recreational use. But medicinal cannabis is their smokescreen for misleading the public on the real desire for promoting a yes vote for legalisation."

"We’re calling on the Yes campaign to drop the façade of their desire to help patients. Their focus is purely on the right of people to use drugs for recreational reasons."