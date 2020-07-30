Racing Safety Development Fund open for applications

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 17:12

Minister for Racing Winston Peters says race courses can improve safety with this year’s first round of funding from the Racing Safety Development Fund.

The Racing Safety Development Fund makes available $990,000 for distribution over two funding rounds for the 2020/21 financial year.

"The racing industry is integral to the economic and social fabric of New Zealand," said Mr Peters.

"This fund allows racecourses the opportunity to improve health and safety activities to ensure animals, staff and spectators can enjoy and reap the benefits of this industry," said Mr Peters.

Past projects have included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage, lighting upgrades, and grandstand repair.

All racing clubs and racing code bodies should consider the condition and standard of their facilities and equipment, and assess whether they are safe for animals, staff and customers.

The Racing Safety Development Fund covers up to half the costs of a project with between $7,500 - $50,000 funding being available for each project.

Applications must be submitted by 23 September 2020.

Further information is available from: www.communitymatters.govt.nz