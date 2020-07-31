'Construction underway on Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path longest section'

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 09:31

Aucklanders in the Eastern Suburbs will soon have more ways to get around, with Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter kicking off construction on Section 2 of Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai, the Glen Innes to TÄmaki Drive Shared Path today.

The Glen Innes to TÄmaki Drive Shared Path will be a direct link from the eastern suburbs to the TÄmaki Drive Cycle Route, which is one of the busiest cycle routes to the city with an average of over 1,500 cycle trips on the route every day.

Phil Twyford said the project will create approximately 85 jobs and help with Auckland’s economic recovery.

"Not only will this create jobs, it will leave a fantastic asset for the community and connect East Auckland to the wider Auckland walking and cycling network.

"We’re investing more than ever before in walking and cycling in Auckland, and ridership continues to grow with 3.77 million cycle trips last year - a 6.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

"We are creating safer, healthier and more accessible cities where people of all ages and abilities can choose to bike every day," Phil Twyford said.

"During lockdown we saw many more families and kids out on their bikes, which shows that when our streets feel safe to cycle people want to ride," Julie Anne Genter said.

"I’m so pleased we are making walking and cycling in Eastern Auckland easier and safer - when we have more ways to get around our cities, our cities become more attractive, vibrant, and people-friendly places to live.

"Connected safe shared paths give people a reason to leave their cars at home and take up more active transport options like walking and cycling. It’s good for their health, the environment and helps reduce congestion on our roads," Julie Anne Genter said.