Labour inconsistent in treatment of Warriors players - Gerry Brownlee

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 10:52

Labour is completely inconsistent in their handling of two New Zealand Warriors players trying to get home, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says.

"The system allows film-makers and New York Yacht Club sailors to be let in but not these two rugby league players."

"Because Eliesa Katoa and Selestino Ravutaumada hold Pacific Island passports the government is dithering, even though they have played for the Warriors, representing New Zealand in the NRL.

"It’s ok for the glitterati film set to come across the border, but not two rugby league players who have made New Zealand home.

"There is no common sense in the Government’s management of the border. They are spending $479 million this year on border control and they just make it up as they go along."