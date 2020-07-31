Securing healthy futures for all Maori - Peeni Henare

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 12:26

The Government has committed to improving MÄori health and wellbeing over the next five years.

The Associate Minister of Health (MÄori Health) today released Whakamaua: MÄori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 which sets the pathway towards achieving healthy futures for all MÄori.

"As kaitiaki of the system, the Ministry of Health has an important leadership role to play in creating an environment that enables MÄori to live healthier, happier lives," said Associate Minister of Health (MÄori Health), Peeni Henare.

"We know the health and disability system is failing MÄori and as a result, significant health and wellbeing inequities have been created. Whakamaua provides clear direction on how we can fix that.

"Whakamaua sets out a suite of actions that will help us achieve better health outcomes for all MÄori.

"Many of the actions listed within the plan will help counter the influence of implicit bias and systemic racism in the system. I’m pleased to say that some of these actions have already begun. For example, we have already adopted innovative technologies that streamline patient pathways whÄnau MÄori, including initiatives created during the COVID-19 response, like e-pharmacy, virtual consults, and a more inclusive approach to telehealth.

"We have also crafted Te Tiriti o Waitangi tools to help guide the health and disability system in the development of its plans, strategies and accountability documents," Minister Henare said.

"We are committed to working with whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and MÄori communities to help realise MÄori health aspirations and bring equity to the health and disability system. I want to see all New Zealanders living longer, healthier and more independent lives - Whakamaua will bring us closer to achieving that.

"The name ‘Whakamaua’ alludes to the famous whakataukÄ«, "Ko te pae tawhiti, whÄia kia tata. Ko te pae tata, whakamaua kia tÄ«na - Seek out the distant horizons, while cherishing those achievements at hand.

"Its name conveys a sense of acting to take hold of pae tata, those goals within our reach, as well as working diligently to secure pae ora. I look forward to journeying ahead into a brighter and healthier future for all whÄnau MÄori," said Peeni Henare.

Editor’s Notes:

The action plan can be found here: https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/whakamaua-maori-health-action-plan-2020-2025

He Korowai Oranga: MÄori Health Strategy was originally launched in 2002, providing a 10-year outlook with an overall aim of whÄnau ora (healthy families). Refreshed in 2014, the overall aim of He Korowai Oranga is pae ora: health futures for MÄori.

Pae ora is a holistic concept that includes three interconnected elements: mauri ora (healthy individuals), whÄnau ora (healthy families) and wai ora (healthy environments). Pae ora provides a platform for MÄori to live with good health and wellbeing in an environment that supports MÄori to flourish and thrive as MÄori.

Whakamaua: MÄori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 is the implementation plan for He Korowai Oranga. It sets the government’s direction for MÄori health advancement over the next five years. The Ministry will measure and report progress regularly as the plan moves forward.

Whakamaua has been shaped by feedback provided through an extensive engagement process. Whatua: Engagement for the development the MÄori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 has been published as a companion document to Whakamaua - giving visibility to the voices of MÄori communities and the health and disability sector.

Whakamaua outlines a suite of actions that will help to achieve four high-level outcomes. These are:

Iwi, hapÅ«, whÄnau and MÄori communities exercising their authority to improve their health and wellbeing.

Ensuring the health and disability system is fair and sustainable and delivers more equitable outcomes for MÄori.

Addressing racism and discrimination in all its forms.

Protecting mÄtauranga MÄori throughout the health and disability system.

You can learn more about He Korowai Oranga, Whakamaua, and Whatua by visiting the Ministry of Health website here.

The Ministry has also released Whatua: Engagement for the development of the MÄori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 as a companion document to Whakamaua. This report provides a summary of key themes from the Ministry’s engagement process with key stakeholders in 2019.