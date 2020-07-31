Prime Minister launches urban marae housing development

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 13:30

The construction of a papakÄinga at Te MÄhurehure Cultural Marae in Point Chevalier will add 14 new homes to Auckland’s public housing stock and accommodate whÄnau who are most in need.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially launched the papakÄinga project today and celebrated with the Te MÄhurehure community at their sod-turning ceremony.

The Government through Te Puni KÅkiri has invested $3.4 million, almost half the total cost of building the 14 apartments.

The Prime Minister praised the trust for its commitment and hard work over many years to seeing whÄnau thrive.

"As one of Auckland’s busiest marae, Te MÄhurehure has long been a hub for whÄnau and the wider community.

"Where you once transformed an old football training shed into a beautiful marae, you will now transform adjacent whenua (MÄori-owned land) into warm, modern homes for whÄnau," Jacinda Ardern said.

The 14 homes are expected to be completed by December 2021. Te MÄhurehure Cultural Marae Trust will manage and provide them at affordable rents to whÄnau waiting for public housing.

"A papakÄinga is more than a physical structure providing warm, dry homes. It operates as a community to support the ongoing wellbeing of the whÄnau who live there.

"PapakÄinga are normally built in rural areas and it is exciting to support an urban project that will contribute to Auckland’s supply of public housing."

"The Government is committed to partnering with iwi and MÄori housing providers to apply MÄori principles and solutions in urban and rural settings."

Te MÄhurehure is one of six papakÄinga projects to be listed in the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. Resource consenting is expected to take 70 days - much faster than the normal four to six months. Accelerating the process will support employment and boost local economies sooner.

"Drawing on the strengths of all the players across the system will provide us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing for MÄori," says Nanaia Mahuta.