Prime Minister launches urban marae housing development

|
[ login or create an account ]
The construction of a papakÄinga at Te MÄhurehure Cultural Marae in Point Chevalier will add 14 new homes to Auckland’s public housing stock and accommodate whÄnau who are most in need.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially launched the papakÄinga project today and celebrated with the Te MÄhurehure community at their sod-turning ceremony.
The Government through Te Puni KÅkiri has invested $3.4 million, almost half the total cost of building the 14 apartments.
The Prime Minister praised the trust for its commitment and hard work over many years to seeing whÄnau thrive.
"As one of Auckland’s busiest marae, Te MÄhurehure has long been a hub for whÄnau and the wider community.
"Where you once transformed an old football training shed into a beautiful marae, you will now transform adjacent whenua (MÄori-owned land) into warm, modern homes for whÄnau," Jacinda Ardern said.
The 14 homes are expected to be completed by December 2021. Te MÄhurehure Cultural Marae Trust will manage and provide them at affordable rents to whÄnau waiting for public housing.
"A papakÄinga is more than a physical structure providing warm, dry homes. It operates as a community to support the ongoing wellbeing of the whÄnau who live there.
"PapakÄinga are normally built in rural areas and it is exciting to support an urban project that will contribute to Auckland’s supply of public housing."
"The Government is committed to partnering with iwi and MÄori housing providers to apply MÄori principles and solutions in urban and rural settings."
Te MÄhurehure is one of six papakÄinga projects to be listed in the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. Resource consenting is expected to take 70 days - much faster than the normal four to six months. Accelerating the process will support employment and boost local economies sooner.
"Drawing on the strengths of all the players across the system will provide us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing for MÄori," says Nanaia Mahuta.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice