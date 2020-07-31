Town revitalisation and aquaculture investments create jobs in Opotiki - Peters

|
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has today announced that a $26 million investment in ÅpÅtiki will see important public amenities upgraded and further progress made on new aquaculture opportunities.
"The people of ÅpÅtiki have been waiting decades for real investment in key infrastructure, and support for the incredible aquaculture opportunities that the wider region can provide," Mr Peters said.
"Unlocking the long neglected potential of the provinces and creating hundreds of new jobs in places such as ÅpÅtiki, is absolutely essential to our country’s recovery from the economic devastation of COVID-19."
"A total of 245 jobs will be created through the construction and operation of overdue aquaculture infrastructure in ÅpÅtiki, and a further 202 jobs for locals as a result of club renovations and CBD improvements," Mr Peters said.
The projects announced today are mixture of Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) shovel ready projects as follows:
ÅpÅtiki CBD Improvement project - $11.9 million
This ÅpÅtiki District Council project will include redevelopment of the local Te TÄhuhu o Te Rangi library and a digital hub, refurbishment of council-owned properties, updated town signage, green space redevelopments, skatepark upgrades, improvements to signage and access to cycle and heritage trails, and pavement and verandah replacements.
ÅpÅtiki Clubs Building Upgrade project - $169,686
This ÅpÅtiki District Council project will see renovations made to the local golf club and rugby club. Funding will go towards refurbishments such as repositioning walls, replacing toilet and shower facilities, adding storage and upgrading kitchens.
ÅpÅtiki Marina and Industrial Park - $8.8 million
This is project will provide infrastructure for the ÅpÅtiki Harbour Development including a 1.3 hectare basin, a wharf on the west bank of the Waioeka River, an access road and other infrastructure required for safe mooring of the dredge and support vessels involved in the harbour development project.
WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board - $5 million
Funding will be used to invest in WhakatÅhea Mussels ÅpÅtiki Limited’s (WMOL) mussel farm expansion and a new mussel processing facility. This funding will accelerate work and enable WMOL to upscale its operations and increase employment.
Mahi Ora ÅpÅtiki programme - $100,000
Funding will help connect employers with potential employees to meet the significant work demands of development in the Eastern Bay of Plenty - including the Government-funded ÅpÅtiki Harbour redevelopment and WOML expansion. It will support development and implementation of a local workforce development strategy, providing an education to employment pipeline.
"These investments will enable the people of ÅpÅtiki to make significant progress towards their aspirations and will support thriving communities for years to come," Mr Peters said.
