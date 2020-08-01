Years of inaction from Government on vaping - Wagner

Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - 12:31

Labour has failed to achieve anything on vaping since they’ve come into Government, resulting in countless teens taking up the habit, National List MP Nicky Wagner says.

"Parents, principals and public health professionals have demanded clear rules and regulations around vaping, but this incompetent Government has failed to make any headway on the issue.

"There are no excuses for the Government’s inaction. National developed much of the legislation when it was last in Government and regulations were set to be in place before the end of 2017 under National.

"It’s taken Jenny Salesa three years to come up with almost exactly the same legislation National had already produced, but now it isn’t even scheduled to be passed into law before the end of the term.

"National recognises the importance of getting these rules in place. That’s why we’re supporting the Government to get this legislation through as quickly as possible before the election, in a truncated process.

"There is legitimate concern that vapes are being marketed at children. They come in bright colours, have child-attractive flavours and are advertised liberally.

"We want to ensure vaping is a tool to help smokers quit, not an easily accessible habit for young teens.

"Regulation is needed quickly and the Government is dragging its heels at every turn.

National has done the work and is committed to getting these important laws passed quickly."