Taskforce ready to tackle tourism challenges - Davis

Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - 19:06

The membership of the Tourism Futures Taskforce has now been confirmed, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced at an event at Whakarewarewa in Rotorua today.

"The main purpose of the independent Tourism Futures Taskforce is to lead the thinking on the future of tourism in New Zealand," Kelvin Davis said.

Joining co-chairs Hon Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster are:

Anna Pollock - founder of Conscious Travel

Ngahiwi Tomoana - NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Nick Judd - former Chief Strategy, Networks and Alliance Officer, Air New Zealand

Sue Suckling, Independent Director and Strategy Consultant

Takurua (Tak) Mutu - Co-Owner and Director of MDA Group

"They will advise government on what changes we can make to the tourism system, so that tourism enriches Aotearoa and the wellbeing of New Zealanders," Kelvin Davis said.

"COVID-19 is presenting us a unique opportunity to do this and to address the long-standing challenges present in some parts of the tourism sector.

"The Tourism Futures Taskforce will be at the centre of the next chapter in tourism in New Zealand. I’m thrilled to see a strong and dedicated group of people who will be able to apply their leadership, skills and experience to building a tourism sector that delivers on its promises to Kiwis and visitors alike," Kelvin Davis said.

The Tourism Futures Taskforce co-chairs were announced in June, and bring a deep understanding of the tourism sector to the group.

"This is the most visionary piece of work I’ve been involved in. I’m excited by the big thinking we’ve been asked to do, and the opportunity given to us to re-define the future of New Zealand tourism," co-Chair Mayor Hon Steve Chadwick said.

"I’m pleased that the Tourism Recovery Ministers have been open to the Taskforce being bold in its actions and direction. I am looking forward to delivering on that mandate," co-Chair Grant Webster said.

Acting as a crucial sounding board for the Taskforce is a 34 strong Advisory Group which has also now been confirmed, with representatives from a cross-section of New Zealand’s public and private sectors. This recognises that tourism has an impact on many parts of New Zealand society.

The Tourism Futures Taskforce will meet regularly and are expected to deliver draft recommendations to Cabinet in December 2020.

More information on the Tourism Futures Taskforce can be found on the MBIE website.