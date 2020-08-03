Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 17:16

National’s Horowhenua-KÄpiti

Transport Package

Background

The KÄpiti Coast and Horowhenua districts are growing rapidly thanks to National’s investment in transformational infrastructure like the KÄpiti Expressway, which has improved safety and travel times on State Highway 1 to and from Wellington.

High-quality roading projects and upgrades of commuter rail services are critical for allowing the movement of people in and around Åtaki, cracking down on congestion, and supporting growth in the region.

The cost of this package will be met from National’s record $31 billion transport infrastructure plan as well as the New Zealand Upgrade programme funded by the current government.

Overview

National will:

1. Electrify and double track the rail line from Åtaki to Wellington.

2. Build the Peka Peka interchange.

3. Complete the Horowhenua Expressway (Åtaki to Levin)

National will electrify the rail line from Åtaki to Wellington

National’s Commitment

National will electrify and double-track the rail line between Waikanae and Åtaki, connecting it to the wider Wellington metro rail network.

Context

Electrifying and double-tracking the rail line will pave the way for it to be included in the Wellington metro railway network, allowing those living in the rapidly growing Manakau, Åtaki and Te Horo communities to easily travel to Wellington from Åtaki station, rather than relying on the once-a-day Capital Connection service from Palmerston North.

The previous National-led government electrified the line and extended commuter rail to Waikanae. It is now time to take next step by electrifying and double-tracking the line to Åtaki. In time, we will investigate extending electrification to Levin.

Cost

National estimates the cost of this project at $300 million.

Timing and sequencing

Work will begin in National’s first term of government.

National will build the Peka Peka interchange

National’s Commitment

We will build the Peka Peka interchange that was cancelled by the current Government.

Context

The existing Peka Peka to Otaki expressway - an extension of the KÄpiti Expressway - has only a partial interchange at Peka Peka. This requires motorists on the route to use local roads, adding to congestion, increasing safety risks and making travel times less efficient. The road carries approximately 21,000 vehicles per day heading into Åtaki.

National started work on the Peka Peka interchange in 2017 but Labour’s slashing of the state highway budget by $5 billion saw this project cancelled, meaning there has been no progress over the past three years.

Delivering a full interchange at Peka Peka would provide major benefits to motorists, allowing them to more easily access the KÄpiti Expressway and move traffic away from local roads.

Cost

National estimates the cost of this project at $30 million.

Timing and sequencing

Work will begin in National’s first term and will be completed as part of the Peka Peka to Åtaki expressway project.

Bring Forward the Horowhenua Expressway

National’s Commitment

We will fast-track and complete the Horowhenua Expressway.

Context

National’s plan after completing the Peka Peka to Åtaki expressway was to continue further north and build the Horowhenua Expressway. It is one of the as-yet-unbuilt sections of the Wellington Road of National Significance - a four-lane expressway from Levin to Wellington Airport.

Despite explicit assurances from the Labour Government that the Horowhenua Expressway project would progress, Labour's cutting of $5 billion from the state highways budget saw the project "re-evaluated" in 2018.

Thanks to significant local pressure from local MP Nathan Guy and new National candidate Tim Costley, the Government eventually buckled and funded the new road as part of the NZ Upgrade Programme announced in January 2020. However, work isn't planned to begin until 2025.

Benefits

The existing road is one of the most dangerous in the country. Over the past decade 24 people have died on it. When completed, NZTA estimates it will result in 135 fewer deaths and serious injuries over the next five years.

The Horowhenua Expressway project will also help support the region’s growing population, support freight volume, reduce congestion and ensure safer and more efficient travel across the region.

Cost

The cost of this project is $817 million, with funding to come from the New Zealand Upgrade programme.

Timing and sequencing

The project is currently scheduled to start construction in 2025. National will bring the project forward from its projected 2025 start date to begin as soon as possible following the completion of the Peka Peka to Åtaki expressway project.