Tamihere: Brown voices matter - but not to TVNZ

The Board of Television New Zealand and its senior management determined last week that the MÄori Party would not be able to participate in any of the political debates being broadcast on the state-owned TV channel.
MÄori Party Co Leader John Tamihere said: "We note that the TVNZ Board must comply with its shareholder owner direction which is ‘too reflect MÄori perspectives.
"This must apply to a general election and the participation of a MÄori voice is essential and backed by the contest in MÄori seats which have ebbed and flowed since MMP was introduced in 1996.
"These seats are a constitutional right that have been contested since 1867.
"We would also point out that under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act and the New Zealand Human Rights Act that we have a right to the freedom of expression of our voice by bringing a MÄori voice to the political table.
"There is no other political party that is organised and controlled by MÄori for MÄori to MÄori, and to deny the MÄori voice in 2020 New Zealand is a reflection of the imbedded racism we suffer day in and day out.
"Even our MÄori language is an official language of this country since 1987 and by this veto on us, it destroys MÄori rights in an ugly little decision.
"MÄori perspectives require more airing than on TVNZ’s Police 10-7 that negatively frames MÄori," Tamihere said.
The MÄori Party demands that TVNZ allow the MÄori Party to participate in the New Zealand democratic process.
