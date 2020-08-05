New Zealand joins initiative to boost women’s role in global trade - David Parker

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 11:19

New Zealand has joined Canada and Chile in a new trade initiative aimed at increasing women’s participation in global trade.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker, together with Canada’s Minister for Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng, Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrés Allamand, and Chile’s Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yáñez, today launched the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement by videoconference.

This is New Zealand’s first dedicated trade and gender initiative, and the first arrangement of its kind to be negotiated by the three members of the Inclusive Trade Action Group (ITAG).

"New Zealand is committed to a new way of undertaking trade to ensure it works for all, including women. ITAG’s work is a natural extension of our Trade for All agenda, which aims to ensure trade delivers for all New Zealanders," David Parker said.

"We know exporting firms can achieve greater profitability, productivity and innovation, pay higher wages and hire more diverse employees relative to other sectors. But women are less likely to be employed in the tradable sector and so are also less likely to be able to take advantage of the benefits that accrue to businesses with international connections.

"The initiative we’ve launched today is aimed at getting a better shared understanding of the challenges women face and increasing co-operation to boost women’s participation in trade as part of broader efforts to promote women’s economic empowerment," David Parker said.

"I encourage other economies with an interest in supporting women’s participation in international trade, and women’s economic empowerment, to join us."

New Zealand, Canada and Chile, have worked together since November 2018 as the ITAG to promote a more inclusive and sustainable trade agenda.