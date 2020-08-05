Infrastructure to transform Omokoroa - Twyford

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 14:55

The Government is funding a significant infrastructure package at Omokoroa which will create 150 new jobs and help transform the Western Bay of Plenty peninsula, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Phil Twyford says the Government is investing $14 million towards the $28 million roading and water package. This funding has been allocated out of the $3 billion the Government earmarked for infrastructure projects to help get New Zealanders into work following COVID-19.

"The roading and water infrastructure planned for Omokoroa will enable the town to grow from 4,000 residents to 12,000 and bring much needed housing to the Tauranga region.

"It will help Omokoroa become the second largest town in the Western Bay of Plenty.

"Shovel ready infrastructure projects such as these will accelerate our economic recovery. This project will create around 150 new jobs, address local housing and transport issues and benefit the wider community," he said.

The infrastructure package will support residential, industrial and commercial development in Omokoroa.

"The planned new developments include a town centre, public facilities such as parks and reserves, a park and ride, a secondary school, a community pool and a Western Bay of Plenty Council service centre. The urbanisation work includes footpath/cycleway facilities, new bus stops and shelters, intersection upgrades, roundabout installations, service relocations, water main installation and upgrades to street lighting and storm water pipes," Phil Twyford said.

The sites are:

Prole Road Urbanisation

Western Avenue urbanisation

New industrial land access road

Omokoroa Road Urbanisation stage 1

Omokoroa Urbanisation stage 2

Editor notes:

The $50 billion COVID Response and Recovery Fund set out in Budget 2020 earmarked $3 billion for infrastructure projects. Ministers established the Infrastructure Reference Group to work with local councils and businesses to identify a pipeline of projects to support the economy during the COVID-19 rebuild. Cabinet then decided the key sectors and regional breakdown of funds with more than 150 projects worth $2.6 billion being approved in principle. Announcement here.

These sectors are (excluding a $400m contingency)

Housing and urban development: $464m

Environmental: $460m

Community and social development: $670m

Transport (cycleways, walkways, ports and roads): $708m

The approximate regional breakdown is:

Auckland region $500 million

Bay of Plenty Region $170 million

Canterbury $300 million

East Coast $106 million

Hawke’s Bay $130 million

Manawatu/Whanganui $140 million

Northland $150 million

Otago $260 million

Southland $90 million

Taranaki $85 million

Top of the South $85 million

Waikato $150 million

Wellington region $185 million

West Coast $90 million

The IRG investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. They are in addition to the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme and existing Provincial Growth Fund investments.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.