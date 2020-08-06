Mature Workers Toolkit launched on business.govt.nz - Willie Jackson

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 12:48

Employment Minister Willie Jackson welcomes an initiative that assists employers to get mature workers into New Zealand small businesses.

The disadvantages that older people face in the workplace was highlighted in the whole of Government Employment Strategy.

In order to address this, a Mature Workers Toolkit has been developed and brings together a range of guidance, support tools and resources that employers can use to help attract, recruit and retrain mature workers.

"As we continue to see the impact that COVID-19 is having on the economy, labour markets, and people, it is increasingly important to ensure that employers are using the expertise and experience that mature workers can provide," Willie Jackson said.

"15% of the population is over 65, and this number is expected to increase to over 20% within the next 20 years. This, along with the ongoing impact of COVID-19, shows why it’s vital that employers unlock the potential of older workers, and understand the unique perspective and skills that mature workers can bring to a business."

The toolkit joins a wide range of other tools and guidance on business.govt.nz. It covers three areas:

- attracting ‘suitable’ candidates;

- skills development and learning;

and

- workforce planning.

The toolkit is one of the initial actions of the Government’s strategy "Better Later Life: He Oranga KaumÄtua 2019-2034". The strategy considers the next generation of older people currently aged 50-64, as well as those aged 65+.

"The government is committed to growing the potential of all workers, and this toolkit will help small businesses open up the wealth of experience of New Zealand’s older workers" Willie Jackson says.

The Mature Workers Toolkit (the toolkit) was published today on MBIE’s business.govt.nz and can be accessed through the link below:

https://www.business.govt.nz/mature-workers-toolkit"