Trans-Tasman cooperation in a Covid-19 world - Winston Peters

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 14:00

New Zealand and Australia reaffirmed today the need for the closest possible collaboration as they tackle a global environment shaped by COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.

"In these challenging times, our close collaboration with Australia is more vital than ever," said Mr Peters.

Mr Peters and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, met virtually for biannual Foreign Minister Consultations today and discussed how the two countries are responding together to COVID-19.

"Minister Payne and I speak often in varying platforms - including in the new world of video diplomacy. But opportunities like this one to sit down and spend hours having a deep conversation on key issues with our closest friend are invaluable," said Mr Peters.

The two Ministers covered a range of topics, including Australia and New Zealand’s close cooperation in the Pacific, as well as other issues of interest in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

"Trans-Tasman cooperation is always very important to New Zealand, but is even more so during a global pandemic. We were pleased to thank Minister Payne for Australia’s significant support with New Zealanders seeking to come home to shelter from COVID-19."