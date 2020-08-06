The Government is failing the tourism sector - Todd McClay

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 16:29

The tourism sector is one of the most damaged sectors from the impacts of Covid-19 and the Government is failing to support them, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

"Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has received advice estimating 92,000 jobs could be lost in the sector this year alone. That is a staggering number and the impact on families and communities across the country will be immense.

"The response from Kelvin Davis is not good enough.

"Parts of the industry like outbound operators, travel agencies and small tourism businesses have received no support at all while a lucky few like AJ Hackett, who can still open and take customers, were provided a fast tracked $10 million.

"There are an estimated 38,000 businesses who engage in tourism-related activities across the country, but the Government has provided support to only 126. That is less than 1 per cent of tourism operations.

"The meagre response from the Government has left the sector wanting and more must be done to save businesses and jobs in tourism."