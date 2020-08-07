PGF supports Hawke's Bay community and environmental projects

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 10:00

The Government is investing more than $1.6 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) for a wide range of community and environmental projects in Hawke’s Bay, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

These announcements today are part of the Government’s commitment to supporting regional economies in the wake of Covid-19 with its PGF reset announced in May 2020.

"This latest PGF boost will create more than 60 jobs and make a significant difference for this region," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

PGF projects announced include:

- $290,394 to maintain and renovate key community halls in the Hastings district

- $220,000 to Kairakau Lands Trust ( PGF whenua MÄori grant) to lift land productivity

- $218,500 to Nopera Trust for farm development (Whenua MÄori grant)

- $393,600 for a Te Puna Farm Environmental Acceleration project for riparian planting and fencing of a significant stretch of the Tukituki River catchment to improve water quality

- $516,000 to Waipuka 3B1C2 Land Block for fencing and planting to tackle farmland erosion and future proof the property against major weather events

"I’m really happy to be here today to make these announcements for the great Hawke’s Bay, a region that has been prioritised by the PGF because of its enormous potential and natural resources."

"Key social centres such as halls and sports clubs will now be able to undertake much needed maintenance and renovation of its facilities, which are incredibly important social centres in regional New Zealand.

"The PGF whenua MÄori investments will go to improving the productivity of MÄori land including on the southern Hawke’s Bay coast to support MÄori economic development in a historically disadvantaged area.

"PGF support for fencing and planting along a significant stretch of the Tukituki River will protect the water quality of this important recreational waterway, and the Waipuka project will allow 123 hectares of farmland to be fenced to tackle erosion and future proof the property against destructive major weather events.

Mr Tabuteau will also make a site visit to Waipatu Marae in Hastings to meet workers who have benefited from the Government’s package to help workers whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

"It’s been great to see the success created through the PGF’s focus on the Hawke’s Bay and I know these announcements today will make a big difference," Fletcher Tabuteau said.