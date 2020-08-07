Green Party opposed to mining permits in Coromandel

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 10:06

The Green Party is strongly opposed to MBIE’s decision to grant mining permits under public conservation land in the Coromandel.

"The Greens are committed to stopping new mining activities on or under public conservation land," Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

"We’ve worked hard this term to try and stop new mining on conservation land, to implement the speech from the throne commitment.

"We have advocated for the expansion of Schedule 4 of the Crown Minerals Act so more of our precious natural landscapes are protected.

"Unfortunately the three parties in government have been unable to reach agreement.

"It is clear that if New Zealanders want to protect precious conservation areas from being dug up by miners that they need to ensure there is a stronger Green voice in the next government.

"Even when you have mining underneath conservation land - there are still risks to local flora and fauna; and a risk of subsidence.

"Instead of expanding mining on this taonga, we should be focusing on long term sustainable work in the region, ensuring clean water and thriving nature."