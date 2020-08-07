Te Papa transformation starts at Cameron Road - Phil Twyford

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 12:04

The Government is investing $45 million in the first stage of an ambitious urban development project for Tauranga that will employ up to 250 people and help the region grow, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Phil Twyford says the funding has been allocated out of the $3 billion the Government earmarked for infrastructure projects to help get New Zealanders into work following COVID-19.

"The Government’s $45 million will go towards the first stage of redeveloping Cameron Road into an urban corridor and the creation of a public transport link between Tauriko West and the Tauranga CBD.

"Tauranga residents will have real transport options through the construction of dedicated bus lanes, a separated cycleway, intersection upgrades and amenity improvements along Cameron Road from the CBD to Tauranga Hospital.

"The Tauranga City Council estimates construction will start mid next year and the project will take two to three years to complete; with the bus lanes to be staged with clear ways in initial years.

"This transformative project will allow the Te Papa area’s population to grow from 20,000 to 30,000 residents.

"Current transport connections and choices in Tauranga aren’t fit for a growing city. It is becoming increasingly difficult for residents to get to Tauranga’s key commercial, health, educational and recreation facilities.

"Improving transport links means more people will use Tauranga’s city centre and its walking and cycling networks.

"This project is a great example of a shovel ready project that will unlock urban development and lead to the building of more public and affordable housing.

"The Te Papa Development is the right project in the right place. It will create an estimated 200-250 jobs and make Tauranga a better place to live, work and visit," Phil Twyford said.

Editor notes:

The $50 billion COVID Response and Recovery Fund set out in Budget 2020 earmarked $3 billion for infrastructure projects. Ministers established the Infrastructure Reference Group to work with local councils and businesses to identify a pipeline of projects to support the economy during the COVID-19 rebuild. Cabinet then decided the key sectors and regional breakdown of funds with more than 150 projects worth $2.6 billion being approved in principle. Announcement here.

These sectors are (excluding a $400m contingency)

Housing and urban development: $464m

Environmental: $460m

Community and social development: $670m

Transport (cycleways, walkways, ports and roads): $708m

The approximate regional breakdown is:

Auckland region $500 million

Bay of Plenty Region $170 million

Canterbury $300 million

East Coast $106 million

Hawke’s Bay $130 million

Manawatu/Whanganui $140 million

Northland $150 million

Otago $260 million

Southland $90 million

Taranaki $85 million

Top of the South $85 million

Waikato $150 million

Wellington region $185 million

West Coast $90 million

The IRG investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. They are in addition to the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme and existing Provincial Growth Fund investments.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.