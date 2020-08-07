Public and Maori housing to trial renewable energy technology - Woods and Mahuta

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 14:30

Tenants in public and MÄori housing may be benefiting from their own affordable renewable energy in future - a fund to trial renewable energy technology for public and MÄori housing has today been announced by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods and Associate Minister for Housing (MÄori Housing) Nanaia Mahuta.

The installation of renewable technology, such as solar panels and batteries, on public and MÄori housing is supported with a $28 million fund that will run over four years.

"We’re running this trial to test new and innovative ways to make energy affordable for people. It also supports our renewable energy and climate change goals - testing new ways of generating power at a local level, and integrating into local electricity networks," Megan Woods said.

"I’m keen to look at opportunities to trial energy solutions on our public housing stock. We can test whether local generation and storage works for public housing tenants, and what benefits this would deliver if invested at scale across our housing and development programmes.

"It’s imperative that MÄori housing is warm and secure and this policy will go a long way to make this happen for out whÄnau, says Hon Nanaia Mahuta

"I’m also aware that MÄori organisations are keen to invest in renewable energy to support warm healthy housing, help achieve our climate change goals, and develop Whenua MÄori.

"There is a growing interest in New Zealand for small scale, renewable energy at a household and community level. This funding is an opportunity to pilot some new solutions that complements our other work on energy efficiency and affordability. This also supports our COVID-19 recovery goals - piloting solutions to make energy more affordable, and supporting work in our renewable energy industries," says Megan Woods.

A number of agencies, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Te Puni KÅkiri, KÄinga Ora and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority are developing an implementation plan for this initiative, and will able to provide further information to interested parties in late 2020.

Agencies will look to build on existing initiatives and relationships such as the MÄori Housing Network to help identify opportunities for investment in MÄori housing and Whenua MÄori.

This financial year $4 million of funding will be available, ramping up to $10 million in the 2023/2024 financial year.