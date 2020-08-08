Six major ‘shovel-ready’ cycleways funded in Christchurch

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 10:34

Six major cycle routes will be completed in Christchurch thanks to funding from the Government’s investment in shovel-ready infrastructure as part of the COVID-19 recovery Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter announced today.

$125 million will be invested to kick-start construction and fund the completion of the following cycleway projects:

The 12km Nor’West Arc cycleway - connecting Cashmere to the University, and Papanui.

The 15km Southern Express cycleway - connecting Templeton, Hornby, Riccarton and the city centre.

Redcliffs to Shag rock - completing the Coastal Pathway.

Rapanui cycleway - connecting the Coastal Pathway to Linwood and the city centre.

The Northern Line pathway - connecting Belfast to South Hagley Park and the CBD.

Heathcote Expressway - extend the existing cycleway from the Tannery in Woolston to Ferrymead Historic Park and Heathcote

"Without this funding, many of these projects would be years away from even starting," said Julie Anne Genter.

"These cycleways will provide continuous protected bike network - separated from traffic - across the city and to the outer suburbs.

"This means more kids and less confident riders will have the freedom to bike to school, to work or the shops, meaning fewer cars and congestion on the roads

"During lockdown we saw many more families and kids out on their bikes, which shows that when our streets feel safe to cycle people want to ride.

"Construction is expected to start on some of these projects within the next few months, with the remainder beginning in 2021," said Julie Anne Genter.

Funding for these projects is part of the $220 million cycleway package included in the Government’s $3 billion ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects as well as from the National Land Transport Fund and Christchurch City Council. The Council will deliver the six projects with the Government funding overseen by Crown agency ÅtÄkaro Limited.

Notes for editors

All funding approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

South Express and Nor'West Arc - Connecting 5 of the Major Cycle Routes is key to providing a continuous protected cycle network across the city.

The Nor’West Arc connects the Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere to Papanui via the University of Canterbury, and allows students and staff the ability to safely bike across the city via the connected cycleways.

From Templeton to the city centre, the South Express cycleway passes 9 schools along its route and connects onto two other major cycleway connections (the Norwest Arc and Northern Line)

Completing the Christchurch Coastal Pathway - Redcliffs to Shag Rock: this path is already exceeding usage expectations on the completed parts.

Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway: This cycleway begins at the end of the existing cycleway on Linwood Ave and goes to Ferrymead Bridge. It connects like Eastgate Mall, Linwood Avenue School and the soon to be built Linwood Pool.

The Northern Line Cycleway: A shared path next to the railway line that connects all the way from Belfast in the north to South Hagley Park and the CBD. The funding also provides for upgrades to several rail crossings along the route to improve safety.

Heathcote Expressway: This part of the project will extend the existing cycleway into Heathcote and Ferrymead. It will function as both a commuter and recreational route with connections to ÅpÄwaho River Route.