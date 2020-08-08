National releases 2020 party list

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 17:02

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

"The National Party is incredibly fortunate to be able to draw on such a diverse and experienced team of passionate Kiwis, from our Leader Judith Collins, our Shadow Cabinet, right through to newcomers like Christopher Luxon in Botany, Tania Tapsell in East Coast, Tim Costley in Otaki, and Penny Simmonds in Invercargill.

"National run the most democratic selection processes of any party, and our process for putting together our Party List is the same. Our focus is always to strike the right balance between recognising and promoting experience, striving to reflect the diversity of New Zealand, and ensuring ongoing renewal.

"Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is heading into the 2020 election with some impressive and exciting new candidates. We are also saying goodbye to some very hardworking and dedicated members who have announced their retirement. They have served our country, our communities, and our Party with distinction, and we thank their families and loved ones for sharing them with us.

"We are incredibly proud to be the Party that represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences. We have teachers, servicemen, doctors, a paramedic, farmers, lawyers, community advocates, scientists, businesspeople, and a virus specialist - just to name a few.

"We know that every MMP election is a close fought race. Every single one of our candidates will be campaigning hard in their local communities to deliver a strong Party Vote for National, and ensure Judith Collins is our next Prime Minister.

"COVID-19 has changed our world, and while Kiwis can all be proud of our collective health response, New Zealand is facing the biggest economic crisis in generations. More than ever our country needs a strong team, with real-world experience, that can deliver what we promise and get New Zealand working.

"The only way to avoid another three years of chaos from Labour and the Greens, is to Party Vote National. That’s what our team of 75 candidates and tens of thousands of members, supporters and volunteers will be focused on right up until election day."

National’s 2020 List:

1 / Judith Collins / Papakura

2 / Gerry Brownlee / Ilam

3 / Paul Goldsmith / Epsom

4 / Simon Bridges / Tauranga

5 / Dr Shane Reti / Whangarei

6 / Todd McClay / Rotorua

7 / Chris Bishop / Hutt South

8 / Todd Muller / Bay of Plenty

9 / Louise Upston / Taupo

10 / Scott Simpson / Coromandel

11 / David Bennett / Hamilton East

12 / Michael Woodhouse / Dunedin

13 / Nicola Willis / Wellington Central

14 / Jacqui Dean / Waitaki

15 / Mark Mitchell / Whangaparaoa

16 / Melissa Lee / Mt Albert

17 / Andrew Bayly / Port Waikato

18 / Dr Nick Smith / Nelson

19 / Maureen Pugh / West Coast-Tasman

20 / Barbara Kuriger / Taranaki-King Country

21 / Harete Hipango / Whanganui

22 / Jonathan Young / New Plymouth

23 / Tim Macindoe / Hamilton West

24 / Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi / Panmure-Otahuhu

25 / Paulo Garcia / List

26 / Nancy Lu / List

27 / Parmjeet Parmar / Mt Roskill

28 / Agnes Loheni / Mangere

29 / Dale Stephens / Christchurch Central

30 / Alfred Ngaro / Te Atatu

31 / Matt Doocey / Waimakariri

32 / Stuart Smith / Kaikoura

33 / Lawrence Yule / Tukituki

34 / Denise Lee / Maungakiekie

35 / Simon O’Connor / Tamaki

36 / Brett Hudson / Ohariu

37 / Simeon Brown / Pakuranga

38 / Ian McKelvie / Rangitikei

39 / Erica Stanford / East Coast Bays

40 / Matt King / Northland

41 / Chris Penk / Kaipara ki Mahurangi

42 / Tim van de Molen / Waikato

43 / Dan Bidois / Northcote

44 / Jo Hayes / Mana

45 / Katie Nimon / Napier

46 / Catherine Chu / Banks Peninsula

47 / Hamish Campbell / Wigram

48 / David Patterson / Rongotai

49 / Lisa Whyte / New Lynn

50 / Rima Nakhle / Takanini

51 / Liam Kernaghan / Taieri

52 / Bala Beeram / Kelston

53 / Lincoln Platt / Christchurch East

54 / William Wood / Palmerston North

55 / Nuwi Samarakone / Manurewa

56 / Mark Crofskey / Remutaka

57 / Jake Bezzant / Upper Harbour

58 / Mike Butterick / Wairarapa

59 / Tim Costley / Otaki

60 / Nicola Grigg / Selwyn

61 / Christopher Luxon / Botany

62 / Joseph Mooney / Southland

63 / Penny Simmonds / Invercargill

64 / Tania Tapsell / East Coast

65 / Simon Watts / North Shore

66 / TBC / Auckland Central

67 / TBC / Rangitata

68 / Adrienne Pierce / List

69 / Senthuran Arulanantham / List

70 / Sang Cho / List

71 / Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau / List

72 / Trish Collett / List

73 / Ava Neal / List

74 / Katrina Bungard / List

75 / Shelley Pilkington / List