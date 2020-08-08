National releases 2020 party list

|
[ login or create an account ]
National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.
"The National Party is incredibly fortunate to be able to draw on such a diverse and experienced team of passionate Kiwis, from our Leader Judith Collins, our Shadow Cabinet, right through to newcomers like Christopher Luxon in Botany, Tania Tapsell in East Coast, Tim Costley in Otaki, and Penny Simmonds in Invercargill.
"National run the most democratic selection processes of any party, and our process for putting together our Party List is the same. Our focus is always to strike the right balance between recognising and promoting experience, striving to reflect the diversity of New Zealand, and ensuring ongoing renewal.
"Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is heading into the 2020 election with some impressive and exciting new candidates. We are also saying goodbye to some very hardworking and dedicated members who have announced their retirement. They have served our country, our communities, and our Party with distinction, and we thank their families and loved ones for sharing them with us.
"We are incredibly proud to be the Party that represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences. We have teachers, servicemen, doctors, a paramedic, farmers, lawyers, community advocates, scientists, businesspeople, and a virus specialist - just to name a few.
"We know that every MMP election is a close fought race. Every single one of our candidates will be campaigning hard in their local communities to deliver a strong Party Vote for National, and ensure Judith Collins is our next Prime Minister.
"COVID-19 has changed our world, and while Kiwis can all be proud of our collective health response, New Zealand is facing the biggest economic crisis in generations. More than ever our country needs a strong team, with real-world experience, that can deliver what we promise and get New Zealand working.
"The only way to avoid another three years of chaos from Labour and the Greens, is to Party Vote National. That’s what our team of 75 candidates and tens of thousands of members, supporters and volunteers will be focused on right up until election day."
National’s 2020 List:
1 / Judith Collins / Papakura
2 / Gerry Brownlee / Ilam
3 / Paul Goldsmith / Epsom
4 / Simon Bridges / Tauranga
5 / Dr Shane Reti / Whangarei
6 / Todd McClay / Rotorua
7 / Chris Bishop / Hutt South
8 / Todd Muller / Bay of Plenty
9 / Louise Upston / Taupo
10 / Scott Simpson / Coromandel
11 / David Bennett / Hamilton East
12 / Michael Woodhouse / Dunedin
13 / Nicola Willis / Wellington Central
14 / Jacqui Dean / Waitaki
15 / Mark Mitchell / Whangaparaoa
16 / Melissa Lee / Mt Albert
17 / Andrew Bayly / Port Waikato
18 / Dr Nick Smith / Nelson
19 / Maureen Pugh / West Coast-Tasman
20 / Barbara Kuriger / Taranaki-King Country
21 / Harete Hipango / Whanganui
22 / Jonathan Young / New Plymouth
23 / Tim Macindoe / Hamilton West
24 / Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi / Panmure-Otahuhu
25 / Paulo Garcia / List
26 / Nancy Lu / List
27 / Parmjeet Parmar / Mt Roskill
28 / Agnes Loheni / Mangere
29 / Dale Stephens / Christchurch Central
30 / Alfred Ngaro / Te Atatu
31 / Matt Doocey / Waimakariri
32 / Stuart Smith / Kaikoura
33 / Lawrence Yule / Tukituki
34 / Denise Lee / Maungakiekie
35 / Simon O’Connor / Tamaki
36 / Brett Hudson / Ohariu
37 / Simeon Brown / Pakuranga
38 / Ian McKelvie / Rangitikei
39 / Erica Stanford / East Coast Bays
40 / Matt King / Northland
41 / Chris Penk / Kaipara ki Mahurangi
42 / Tim van de Molen / Waikato
43 / Dan Bidois / Northcote
44 / Jo Hayes / Mana
45 / Katie Nimon / Napier
46 / Catherine Chu / Banks Peninsula
47 / Hamish Campbell / Wigram
48 / David Patterson / Rongotai
49 / Lisa Whyte / New Lynn
50 / Rima Nakhle / Takanini
51 / Liam Kernaghan / Taieri
52 / Bala Beeram / Kelston
53 / Lincoln Platt / Christchurch East
54 / William Wood / Palmerston North
55 / Nuwi Samarakone / Manurewa
56 / Mark Crofskey / Remutaka
57 / Jake Bezzant / Upper Harbour
58 / Mike Butterick / Wairarapa
59 / Tim Costley / Otaki
60 / Nicola Grigg / Selwyn
61 / Christopher Luxon / Botany
62 / Joseph Mooney / Southland
63 / Penny Simmonds / Invercargill
64 / Tania Tapsell / East Coast
65 / Simon Watts / North Shore
66 / TBC / Auckland Central
67 / TBC / Rangitata
68 / Adrienne Pierce / List
69 / Senthuran Arulanantham / List
70 / Sang Cho / List
71 / Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau / List
72 / Trish Collett / List
73 / Ava Neal / List
74 / Katrina Bungard / List
75 / Shelley Pilkington / List
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice