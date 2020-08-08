National Party selects Nancy Lu as List only candidate

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - 17:01

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Lu to the National Party’s List for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says.

"National is incredibly proud to be the Party that represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences.

"Covid-19 has changed our world and now more than ever our country needs a strong team, with real-world experience, that can actually deliver what we promise and get New Zealand working.

"Ms Lu will join the rest of our candidates out campaigning hard in their local communities to make sure we deliver a strong Party Vote for National and ensure Judith Collins is our next Prime Minister."

Background:

Nancy Lu was born in China in 1987 and migrated to New Zealand with her parents in 1997. She was educated in New Zealand, attended Avondale Primary, Pakuranga Intermediate, Macleans College and graduated from Auckland University with First Class Honours in International Business and a double major in Accounting with her Bachelor of Commerce Degree.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Nancy has a background in accounting and business working at major accountancy firms and in the private sector promoting international trades and exports.

Nancy has worked in New Zealand, Hong Kong and China in various roles including PwC, EY, Fonterra as well as private companies in shipping and retail.

Nancy has been an actively involved in the National Party for many years.

Nancy is fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Nancy is now a proud mum of a baby girl and resides in Auckland with her husband and family.