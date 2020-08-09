New infrastructure for Far North tourist town

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - 11:34

The Far North tourist destination of Mangonui is to receive Government funding to improve waterfront infrastructure, open up access to the harbour and improve water quality, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

A total of $6.5 million from the $3 billion set aside in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will go to two projects in the area.

"Mangonui and Doubtless Bay are popular holiday spots but are suffering a downturn as a result of the COVID-119 pandemic and the loss of international tourists.

"This funding will go towards making the area more attractive and improve access for locals and domestic tourists," Shane Jones said.

"The causeway which State Highway 10 crosses at the head of Mangonui Harbour has reduced the tidal flow into the estuary behind it. That has created a situation where it is now choked with mangroves and sediment. This is bad for the habitats of the resident wildlife and the water quality in the catchment."

The Government is providing the NZTA with $5 million to investigate the best ways to restore the catchment, including the construction of a series of culverts. Dredging and pest plant removal will also be considered.

A further $1.5 million will go to a Far North District Council to improve the Mangonui waterfront.

The project includes the construction of a walkway the entire length of the waterfront, additional parking for cars and commercial vehicles to make the area safer, the extension of wharf areas and additional pontoons for fishing and charter vessels, and 4km of walking and cycling tracks around the harbour.

"Mangonui waterfront is increasingly busy. Pedestrians, cyclists, recreational and commercial users are all in one spot with little to separate them. Dedicated parking for trucks collecting fish, and other vehicles, and better footpaths and lighting for pedestrians and cyclists will make this a more welcoming and safer waterfront," Shane Jones said.

"Improving this infrastructure will add to the area’s attraction to visitors and help the local economy. The work on both the culverts and the waterfront will also provide jobs during construction, which will also put money in the pockets of those who live in the region."

Notes:

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

The funding announced today is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on July 1. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.