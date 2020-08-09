Poll shows Northlanders don’t take bribes - ACT

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - 10:29

"The result of this morning’s Q+A Colmar Brunton poll shows Northlanders don’t take bribes," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

Regional Economic Development Minister and NZ First candidate Shane Jones polled at just 15 percent.

"NZ First has attempted to buy the seat of Northland, with Shane Jones overseeing a $3 billion slush fund, at least a quarter of which has been poured into the electorate.

"Northlanders I speak to are offended by the idea that their votes are up for sale. Voters are clearly rejecting NZ First’s style of politics.

"More importantly, the poll had ACT on 8 percent in the Party Vote. Northlanders are responding to our advocacy on issues important to the rural sector, the firearms community, and small businesses.

"If replicated nationally, this Party Vote result would elect ACT’s Northland candidate, rural spokesperson, and Ruawai dairy farmer, Mark Cameron.

"Mark would be the most authentic rural voice in New Zealand politics."