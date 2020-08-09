Overall, 82% trust pandemic’s management - down from 91%

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - 10:22

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April.

Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves and other New Zealanders is at 17%, up from 10% in April, according to a Horizon Research nationwide survey.

Overall trust combines results for "totally", "mostly" and "somewhat" trust.

Overall distrust combines results for "somewhat", "mostly" and "totally" distrust.

The survey finds trust is weakening, though 64% of New Zealanders still "totally" trust the MOH and Government (down from 79%) in April. Another 18% "somewhat trust " the MOH and Government.

As the country heads toward the September 19 general election, with early voting starting on September 5, overall trust runs high among voters for all parties in Parliament, except ACT.

Horizon finds overall trust and distrust among those who voted for these parties at the 2017 general election are:

ACT 47% trust/ 53% distrust

Green 84% trust/ 7% distrust

Labour 83% trust/ 6% distrust

National 75% trust/ 25% distrust

NZ First 74% trust/ 24% distrust.

Overall trust runs highest at 91% among the oldest and one of the potentially most vulnerable age groups, those aged 75 or older.

There is above average overall trust in all age groups except those aged 55 to 64 years (78% trust, 21% distrust), and 18-24 years (80% trust, 17% distrust).

Results are from a July 14-19, 2020, survey of 1,762 adults. Results are weighted to represent the 18+ population at the 2018 census. At a 95% confidence level, the maximum margin of error is +/- 2.3%.