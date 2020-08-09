Megan Hands National’s new candidate in Rangitata

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - 18:22

Today Megan Hands has been selected by the National Party to contest the Rangitata electorate in the 2020 General Election.

Megan Hands has spent her professional career working in agricultural and resource management consultancy and extension, helping farmers, growers and small business come to terms with ever increasing regulation.

"I’m very excited and humbled to be selected as National’s candidate in Rangitata and I would like to thank local Party members for their support," Ms Hands says.

"We only have a short time until the election, so I’ll be working extremely hard to make sure Rangitata has strong National representation in Wellington and gives National the all-important Party Vote.

"Rangitata is a large electorate, from Rakaia down to Timaru, and I’ll be getting out trying to meet as many people as possible before September 19. I care about this community and this part of the country, I want to see it continue to grow and thrive.

"With a strong primary sector base, Rangitata is well placed to help lead a post-Covid economic recovery. National recognises this and has already committed to build a four-lane expressway from Ashburton to Christchurch, including a second bridge over the Ashburton River.

"The people of Rangitata are extremely hard working and right now they are worried about the future, whether they will have a job and how they will support their family.

"National is focused on supporting Rangitata, from backing Kiwis who have lost their jobs and are looking to start their own business, to backing existing businesses to take on another employee.

"I will be fighting hard so Rangitata has a strong, vocal, National representative for them under a National Government after the election."

Biographical Notes: Megan Hands

Megan Hands was born in the Waikato and grew up on dairy farms throughout the North Island. She attended high school in Palmerston North before moving to the South Island to attend Lincoln University.

A Lincoln University Graduate, Megan has a Bachelor of Environmental Management and Planning and qualifications in Sustainable Nutrient Management in New Zealand Agriculture from Massey University.

She co- chaired the Selwyn Te Waihora Water Zone committee and in 2019 was elected to Environment Canterbury.

Megan has had long standing involvement in New Zealand Young Farmers, and is a two time regional finalist in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest.

Megan brings a strong voice for rural towns and communities, a desire to see families thrive and proven electability. Megan and her fiancé Simon Morse live together on a lifestyle block with their son Jack and their two dogs.