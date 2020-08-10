Change Your Future nationwide bus tour kicks off - ACT

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 11:00

ACT has today launched its Change Your Future nationwide bus tour.

"We’re incredibly excited to be taking our campaign on the road to meet with voters from Whangarei to Bluff," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"New Zealanders from all walks of life are turning to ACT as we focus on the real issues facing our country.

"Voters are tired of the old red-blue duopoly, the dirty politics and the mud-slinging.

"ACT has put forward positive, practical solutions to the real issues facing our country. We’re the only party with a comprehensive 5-point plan to restart the economy and repay the debt.

"We’ve also been the real opposition. On issue after issue, we’ve stood on principle. ACT defended freedom and democracy when others wouldn’t.

"We’re running a state-of-the-art digital campaign, but we’re also getting out across the country to talk with voters face-to-face.

"Over the coming six weeks, our top eight candidates will be travelling the length of the country to meet with and listen to hardworking taxpayers."

The Change Your Future nationwide bus tour will visit over 75 towns from Whangarei to Bluff between 10 August and Election Day.