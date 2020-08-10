National's Tax Policy 'a shambles' - Labour Party

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 17:11

Grant Robertson - Finance Spokesperson

National’s tax policy a shambles National will need to cut even more essential public services to make their numbers add up, following their latest U-turn on tax policy, Labour’s Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson says.

"Last week, Judith Collins said National would not make tax cuts. Now, she’s on the radio saying they will make changes that National itself has said would cost $650 million a year.

"Paul Goldsmith will have to cut even more public services like health and education to find room for this. You can’t just keep taking money out without making serious cuts that will impact on the lives of New Zealanders.

"Last week, National confirmed that it would be cutting tens of billions of dollars of public services, as well as stopping contributions to the Super Fund. This latest position will make the situation even worse for all New Zealanders.

"There is clearly tension between Judith Collins and Paul Goldsmith. The leader has held two different positions on tax in the last week alone, while Paul Goldsmith seems to be completely oblivious to her various policy positions as he doesn’t seem to have factored them into the costings he is sharing with the media.

"National’s plan is reckless, and its current position of multiple U-turns shows what an internal shambles the Opposition is in," Grant Robertson said.