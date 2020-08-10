National selects Emma Mellow as Auckland Central candidate

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 22:49

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election.

Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications professionals at ANZ Bank as a Senior Manager within their funds management business.

"I’m very excited to be selected as National’s candidate for Auckland Central. I will be hitting the campaign trail hard in the lead up to September 19. I love our community, its vibrancy and diversity and I’m looking forward to getting out and campaigning with our strong National Party team," Ms Mellow says.

"I will be travelling from Waiheke, to Great Barrier, to Auckland Central itself, aiming to meet as many people as possible and talk about National’s positive plans for New Zealand’s future.

"Auckland Central has had strong National representation for 12 years and I will be fighting hard to make sure it continues to have strong National representation.

"Our community, like the rest of the country, is worried about the future. What our economy will look like, whether they will have a job and how they will support their family.

"They certainly don’t need tax increases adding any more pressure on their household budget. But that is exactly what Labour and the Greens will do, adding a wealth tax on hard-working New Zealanders, going after their income, their house and their KiwiSaver.

"National is focused on supporting Aucklanders and their livelihoods, from backing those who have lost their jobs and are looking to start up their own business, to backing existing businesses to take on another employee.

"Only National has the economic experience, the competence and the vision to rescue the economy, save businesses and protect jobs," Ms Mellow says.