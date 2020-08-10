Report into Iain Lees-Galloway's expenditure - Ardern

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 22:34

A report undertaken by Ministerial Services into Iain Lees-Galloway’s ministerial expenditure has found no evidence of any inappropriate transactions or spending.

Ministerial Services undertook a line by line review of all his expenditure, including staff and spouse expenses for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.

"I commissioned the review to ensure taxpayer money was not inappropriately used in the course of his relationship, and the report has found none was," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The review has confirmed all expenditure was consistent with the relevant legislation, determinations and policies governing the use of public funds and no evidence of transactions that require further review.

"Following this report, but also Iain Lees-Galloway’s exit from Parliament, I consider the matter now closed," Jacinda Ardern said.