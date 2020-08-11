Pacific Ministers meet to discuss regional economic priorities - Fletcher Tabuteau

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 09:47

The Pacific Islands Forum Economic Ministers Meeting (FEMM) begins today and will focus on the major economic and social impacts of COVID-19 on the Pacific.

FEMM is an important congregation of Economic Ministers and senior officials from around the region, and for the first time, the annual meeting will be held virtually.

Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fletcher Tabuteau who is leading New Zealand’s delegation at this year’s two day FEMM, said he is looking forward to hearing first-hand about the situation in the Pacific.

"I am eager to hear directly from Economic Ministers from across the Pacific about how the global pandemic is affecting their countries’ economies, because this will really help New Zealand tailor its ongoing support to the region accordingly," Mr Tabuteau said.

"New Zealand remains committed to supporting the Pacific region with its economic development ambitions.

"We are focused on ensuring Pacific countries have the tools in place to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then to undertake a longer-term recovery.

"The FEMM provides an essential opportunity to take stock of regional economic priorities and develop a collective plan of action to address them," Fletcher Tabuteau said.