New partnership central to delivering more Maori housing - Nanaia Mahuta

Government agencies and partners are working closer together to provide more MÄori Housing through the Te MAIHI o te Whare MÄori - the MÄori and Iwi Housing Innovation Framework for Action (MAIHI).
MAIHI is a kaupapa MÄori approach that drives a system change to give effect and impact on MÄori housing outcomes. The approach has been developed with MÄori and iwi housing experts and sector leaders, the Associate Minister for Housing (MÄori Housing) Hon Nanaia Mahuta said.
"Partnering with MÄori and iwi to respond to the housing crisis is an approach support by this Government because we need different interventions to tackle a significant challenge of better housing outcomes.
"We knew when we became Government that there was no easy solution to the decades of housing inequality and insecurity that undermines whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi wellbeing.
"MÄori and iwi have housing aspirations across the housing continuum - from addressing homelessness, whÄnau wanting to access healthy, affordable homes through to iwi and rÅpÅ« looking to partner development opportunities.
This approach also recognises the needs of people and that’s why there is also a focus on wraparound services and support for whanau.
"We knew we needed deliberate and comprehensive housing and an urban system-wide change to lift whÄnau and MÄori wellbeing. Partnering with MÄori, and drawing on the strengths of this approach across the system provides us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing outcomes for our whÄnau - this is our kaupapa," says Nanaia Mahuta.
Budget 2020 has invested $40 million towards delivering housing outcomes for MÄori through MAIHI.
Funding will be used to accelerate the supply of quality housing stock for whÄnau through supporting the delivery of more affordable housing options, as well as supporting iwi and MÄori providers to strengthen their capability to work directly with whÄnau and support community based housing projects.
As part of the MAIHI Partnerships Programme we are working with other government agencies (HUD, Kainga Ora -Homes and Communities, Te Puni KÅkiri and Ministry of Social Development) on housing projects that increase supply, prevents homelessness and improves, tenure security.
"There are many iwi and MÄori organisations ready and able to deliver housing solutions with some Government support. These initiatives will provide much needed employment in regional areas and contribute to economic recovery at this time," says Nanaia Mahuta.
