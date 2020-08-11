New partnership central to delivering more Maori housing - Nanaia Mahuta

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 12:38

Government agencies and partners are working closer together to provide more MÄori Housing through the Te MAIHI o te Whare MÄori - the MÄori and Iwi Housing Innovation Framework for Action (MAIHI).

MAIHI is a kaupapa MÄori approach that drives a system change to give effect and impact on MÄori housing outcomes. The approach has been developed with MÄori and iwi housing experts and sector leaders, the Associate Minister for Housing (MÄori Housing) Hon Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Partnering with MÄori and iwi to respond to the housing crisis is an approach support by this Government because we need different interventions to tackle a significant challenge of better housing outcomes.

"We knew when we became Government that there was no easy solution to the decades of housing inequality and insecurity that undermines whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi wellbeing.

"MÄori and iwi have housing aspirations across the housing continuum - from addressing homelessness, whÄnau wanting to access healthy, affordable homes through to iwi and rÅpÅ« looking to partner development opportunities.

This approach also recognises the needs of people and that’s why there is also a focus on wraparound services and support for whanau.

"We knew we needed deliberate and comprehensive housing and an urban system-wide change to lift whÄnau and MÄori wellbeing. Partnering with MÄori, and drawing on the strengths of this approach across the system provides us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing outcomes for our whÄnau - this is our kaupapa," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Budget 2020 has invested $40 million towards delivering housing outcomes for MÄori through MAIHI.

Funding will be used to accelerate the supply of quality housing stock for whÄnau through supporting the delivery of more affordable housing options, as well as supporting iwi and MÄori providers to strengthen their capability to work directly with whÄnau and support community based housing projects.

As part of the MAIHI Partnerships Programme we are working with other government agencies (HUD, Kainga Ora -Homes and Communities, Te Puni KÅkiri and Ministry of Social Development) on housing projects that increase supply, prevents homelessness and improves, tenure security.

"There are many iwi and MÄori organisations ready and able to deliver housing solutions with some Government support. These initiatives will provide much needed employment in regional areas and contribute to economic recovery at this time," says Nanaia Mahuta.