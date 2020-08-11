Significant investment in Raukumara Pae Maunga to prevent forest collapse - Sage

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 13:34

An iwi-Crown approach programme to restore the RaukÅ«mara forest on the East Coast of the North Island and boost employment opportunities for whÄnau, particularly rangatahi/young people, will receive $34 million funding, Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has announced.

"RaukÅ«mara Pae Maunga is a partnership with Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui, NgÄti Porou, and Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) which will strengthen cultural connections with the RaukÅ«mara, involve pest control over 150,000 hectares of whenua/land and contribute to habitat and species recovery," said Eugenie Sage.

"Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui and NgÄti Porou deserve thanks for their efforts to raise public awareness about the state of the RaukÅ«mara and the need to protect these magnificent forests. They have developed this project to do just that alongside Te Papa Atawhai.

"The RaukÅ«mara needs urgent care after being simultaneously attacked by possums, deer, goats, rats and stoats. These pests and predators have destroyed the canopy and understorey of the ngÄhere/forest, and attacked threatened species to the point of local extinction.

"As a result of this sustained attack from the explosion of pests, soil health is poor and there’s a decline in seeds and new growth."

The RaukÅ«mara Conservation Park is home to rare species like whio/blue duck, kaka, kererÅ«, and Hochstetter’s frog.

"This programme will help turn around the biodiversity crisis and provide an avenue of employment and upskilling for those that live in the East Coast area. It will help sustain ahi kÄ/ strengthen a sense of connection with place and community" said Eugenie Sage.

The funding, over four years, is part of the Government’s $1.3 billion Jobs for Nature programme to assist with economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 23 jobs will be created initially, with another 18 seasonal FTEs expected for deer and goat culling. The work will include pest control, trapping, restoration planning, cultural advice, carbon monitoring and biodiversity monitoring.

"This is a good example of Jobs for Nature funding being used to uplift communities while restoring and protecting our precious places, to ensure our native wildlife thrives" said Eugenie Sage.

This is a genuine partnership with Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui and NgÄti Porou who both have strong connections with the RaukÅ«mara dating back hundreds of years, and want to work together to see the ngÄhere restored to health. It’s also a way to maintain cultural practices such as mahinga kai and rongoÄ, and create local employment.